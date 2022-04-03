Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.88 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.