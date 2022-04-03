Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $223,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.88 and a 1-year high of $155.00.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.