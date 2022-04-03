Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,175 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.