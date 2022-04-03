Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.50

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 452093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

