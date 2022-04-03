BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

