BCE Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $81,606,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in BCE by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

