Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.