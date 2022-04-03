Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. HSBC cut Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.40.

Get Beazley alerts:

BZLYF stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.