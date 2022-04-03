Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

