BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. BeiGene has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $426.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.81.
BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
