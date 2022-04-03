Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

