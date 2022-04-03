Benchmark Downgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.30.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

