Berenberg Bank Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 750 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective (down from GBX 900 ($11.79)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.68) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 587.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 598.45.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

