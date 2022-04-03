Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.82. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 7,622 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Grey by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

