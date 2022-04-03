Berry Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

BRY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.64 million, a PE ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.