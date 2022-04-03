Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,086. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

