Bessemer Group Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

