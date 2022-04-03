Bessemer Group Inc. Has $719,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.60%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

