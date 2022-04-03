Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,730 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

