Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 23,170 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clarivate by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,898,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 381,587 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $17.01 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

