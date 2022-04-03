Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

