Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after acquiring an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

