Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,297 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

