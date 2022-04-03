Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 4,325 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ENSG stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
