Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 4,325 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

