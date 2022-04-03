BidiPass (BDP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $168,655.51 and $27.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

