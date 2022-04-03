Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.54). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

BILI stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,422,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,814. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

