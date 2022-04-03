BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $200.00 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.
Shares of BNTX opened at $178.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $229.26.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
