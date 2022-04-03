BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $200.00 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of BNTX opened at $178.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $229.26.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 38.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

