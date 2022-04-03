Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.77.
Birks Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
