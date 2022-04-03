Bitblocks Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $122,324.24 and $103.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.76 or 0.99932701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

