Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 283,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

About Blackbaud (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.