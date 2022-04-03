BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BlackBerry stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17.
About BlackBerry (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.