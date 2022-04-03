BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BB. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$24.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.17.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.