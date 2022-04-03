BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ:BL opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.