Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) vs. Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Critical Comparison

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp 36.62% 12.59% 1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.52 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.12 $27.58 million $3.05 8.85

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

