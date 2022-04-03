bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

BLUE opened at $4.96 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $354.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

