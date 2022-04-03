Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

