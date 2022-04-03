BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.11.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

