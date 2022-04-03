BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.09.

DOL stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.22 and a 1-year high of C$73.37. The firm has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

