BMO Capital Markets Increases Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $81.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.78.

BMY opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

