BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNP. Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.24 ($73.89).

Shares of BNP opened at €51.69 ($56.80) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.91.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

