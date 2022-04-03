BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.