BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.