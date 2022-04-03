BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.36 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $4,620,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

