Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 6,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 272,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

