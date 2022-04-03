Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

