Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,528,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.