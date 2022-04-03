British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $567,732,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

