Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $27.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.45.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BRX opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
