Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $27.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

