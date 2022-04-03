Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.