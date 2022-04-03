Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Position Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,843,000 after purchasing an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 369,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 257,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 566,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

