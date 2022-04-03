Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.97 Million

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to post $19.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.47 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $21.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $115.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $118.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.67 million, with estimates ranging from $117.37 million to $140.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,614. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 million and a PE ratio of 20.40. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.