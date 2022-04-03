Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post $1.23 EPS

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.29. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after purchasing an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,583. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

